Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA hosts flu shot clinic

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is getting Siouxlanders ready for flu season, one shot at a time.

A free flu shot clinic was hosted at the Y in partnership with Hy-Vee and BlueCross BlueShield Nebraska. The vaccines were distributed by the Hy-Vee Pharmacy. The clinic was open to anyone age six and up, regardless of health insurance coverage.

CEO Rhonda Robson explained why it’s imperative Siouxlanders get their flu shots now more than ever.

“If you have to go into a doctor’s office or make an appointment, sometimes that kind of gets in the way or is a barrier. So what we wanted to do is just eliminate as many barriers as we possibly can,” said Rhonda Robson.

Those who got their flu shots at the mobile clinic who are Hy-Vee shoppers got their 20 cent Hy-Vee fuel saver reward.