SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders were able to “whine about winter” for a good cause, all thanks to the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The organization hosted the the Wine About Winter 2023 wine-tasting fundraising event on Friday.

There were at least 150 people were able to enjoy a variety of wines, along with hors d’oeuvres and sweet snacks.

People were able to donate to the YMCA through silent auctions, raffle tickets, and donations. The money raised goes toward funding Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Programs, which serves between 150 and 200 a year, depending on the program.

Some of those programs include Parkinson’s Disease, Self-Monitoring Blood Pressure activities, and Diabetes Prevention.

“It’s extremely important because we’re trying to raise enough money to keep the costs very low. So, the programs are actually thousands of dollars to put them on, but for us, we want to make sure that it’s here for everyone. So, we want to keep the cost low,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The goal was to raise between $15,000-$20,000 at the event. KCAU 9 will let you know how much Wine About Winter raised.

KCAU 9 News was one of the sponsors of the event.