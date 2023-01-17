SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local health departments state nearly half of the adults in the United States have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, but Hispanic individuals are more likely to go undiagnosed, untreated, or uncontrolled. This can result in heart disease, aneurysms, strokes, and other complications.

The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) and Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) are working with the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA on two blood pressure self-monitoring programs for Spanish speakers. One will be in Dakota county, and the other will be in Woodbury County, according to a release from the SDHD.

Dakota County’s program will begin on February 1 and will continue through May. The Woodbury County program will begin on February 29 and continue through the middle of June.

The YMCA’s Free Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program can help participants to develop a habit of monitoring their blood pressure, which can help lower blood pressure in those diagnosed with hypertension.

Additional information about the program can be found by contacting Anais Adame at 712-279-6119 or aadame@siouxlanddistricthealth.org, Yessica Saldana is also available at 402-987-2164 or ysaldana@dakotacounty.ne.gov.