Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA helping prevent diabetes in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is offering a program to help Siouxland address their risk of prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

More than 88 million adults have prediabetes but 20% of them are aware they have the condition according to the release. People who have prediabetes are also at risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke.

Prediabetes is when a person’s blood glucose is elevated, but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis.

The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is a group-based lifestyle intervention program that helps adults lose weight through diet and exercise. It has been shown to reduce the number of new diabetes by 58% overall, and 71% in adults over 60, according to the release.

“At the Y, we take a community-integrated approach to improving health, meaning we move health care out of the clinic and into the community where people can more easily access the care they need,” said Program Director Jacque Perez, “Currently much of our focus is on prevention programs like the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program that provides a safe and supportive environment where people can learn to change behaviors and potentially decrease chances of developing prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.”

Nationally, the program has had more than 68,000 participants and those who completed the program lost an average of 5.5% of their body weight and completed an average of 168 minutes (about 3 hours) of physical activity per week.

The program is 12-months long, has 25 one-hour classroom sessions, and features a lifestyle coach who helps participants learn about healthy eating, exercise along with other lifestyle changes.

For more information about the program visit the website or contact Dawn Welch at 402-404-8439, or by email at dwelch@nwsymca.org.