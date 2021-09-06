Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA celebrates Labor Day with pool party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Labor Day at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is celebrated with a splash, sending summer off in style.

Tons of activities took place at the South Sioux City Aquaplex. Siouxlanders in activities like a scavenger hunt, trivia, a cannon ball contest, floatie rides, and to cool off, some families even enjoyed some ice cream by the YMCA.

The party was $5 for Siouxlanders to attend and wrapped at 5:30 Monday evening. This is the last pool party the YMCA will be hosting this year.

“It’s awesome, it’s nice to be able to do stuff outside with people where everyone is a little less cautious and they can have a good time we just really wanted to give something back to those who have enjoyed the summer with us,” said Sarah Deming.

Although this may be the last pool party they’re hosting for just people, the YMCA will hold their Pooch Paddle event from 1 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Siouxlanders can bring a furry friend and swim with them. Donations will be collected for a local animal shelter.