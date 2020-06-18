Norm Waitt Sr. YCMA revamps summer camp program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Some families are still hesitant to resume regular summer activities, like sending kids to summer camps.

At the Norman Waitt Sr. YCMA, summer camp is back on a much smaller scale. Typically around 200 kids attend, but this year a revamped program is only serving around 80 kids, 10 students in each classroom with two staff members.

“There’s a health screen that we ask every day. There’s a health questionnaire we have families fill out weekly if they have been around someone who is sick if they’re sick. Kids have to get their temperatures done before entering the facility and around the noon hour, so right around lunchtime, kids get scanned again,” said Jacque Perez of Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.