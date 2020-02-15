Norm Waitt Senior YMCA holds first-ever Valentine’s Day dance and swim

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Valentine’s Day is usually for couples, but some Siouxland students had a special event just for them in South Sioux City.

The Norm Waitt Senior YMCA held its first-ever sweetheart’s dance and swim for middle schoolers in the region.

Officials said they want to have more programs for kids in that age group.

“I was in the YMCA community. I grew up going to the Y a lot and we had a lot of middle school dances at my Y and it was a lot of fun, a lot of great memories. So, I kind of wanted to bring it to our community,” YMCA Aquatics director, Cailee Conlon shared.

The YMCA wants to add even more programs for Siouxland’s teens.

If you have an idea for a program, contact the YMCA by sending an email to Cailee Conlon at cconlon@nwsymca.org.