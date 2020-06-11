Norfolk’s July 4 Boomfest to be held drive-in style with less fest and more boom

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The annual Norfolk Independence Day celebration will still go on this year despite the current situation with the pandemic.

Norfolk officials have said that Big Bang Boom will not host its 45th annual show at Skyview Lake this year, instead, it will take place on the grounds of Northeast Community College in a drive-in style setup.

Big Bang Boom President Don Wisnieski said that the committee has been focused on finding a way to follow the governor’s Directed Health Measures (DHMs) and still be able to observe the nation’s birthday.

“Boom is a Norfolk tradition and because it falls on the actual 4th of July, we really wanted to find a way for it to happen, even if the full festival can’t happen, we think the fireworks are an important way to celebrate,” Wisnieski said.

He also said the drive-in concept was brought up and they started looking for a location that would allow for optimal viewing of the fireworks from around the area.

The committee met with Northeast President Dr. Leah Barrett, and her staff to work on the details.

The college parking areas will open at 7 p.m. July 4, and the fireworks are projected to begin at 9:45 p.m.

Families are invited to watch while remaining in or on their cars in the Northeast Community College parking lots.

The lawns and fields on campus will not be open for walk-in viewing.

“We are excited to be able to partner with Big Bang Boom to keep this annual tradition alive. WE look forward to being part of the celebration,” Barrett said.

There will be no concessions available on campus. Attendees are encouraged to continue to support local businesses by picking up food and snacks on the way to the show.

The buildings at the campus will also not be open, but a limited number of portable toilets and trash containers will be available during the event.

Big Bang Boom is asking the public’s help in keeping the campus clean from litter.

According to Big Bang Boom officials, people don’t need to be on campus to see the firework display.

“We have done to a full aerial show with some bigger shells to make sure people from around town can see the fireworks,” Wisnieski added.

The higher elevation of the shoot site on campus will be able to be viewed throughout a large portion of Norfolk.

The music for the fireworks will be broadcast on local radio stations including:

106Kix

Lite Rock 97.5

The New 94 Rock

US92

Local stations broadcasting the music for the show allows the public to enjoy the show with the music whether they are at Northeast Community College, watching from nearby, or watching from their homes.

For folks who do not want to view the fireworks in person, the show will be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska on TV.

Big Bang Boom, Inc. is a non-profit corporation formed in 1999 and operates on a budget that is funded entirely by community and business donations.

Latest Stories