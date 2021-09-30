Norfolk’s infrastructure budget grows, multiple projects on the horizon

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk has some new infrastructure plans in the works, and they’ve budgeted accordingly so.

According to a press release from the City of Norfolk, a new budget has been adopted for the Fiscal 2021-2022 year. The budget has grown larger because of projects scheduled in the upcoming year.

Change in funding and revenue has lead to the budgeting change, and officials said completed projects lead to community growth.

“This budget reflects a strong wave of growth and activity in the community. It includes large projects, like Benjamin Avenue reconstruction, that have been planned and budgeted for over several years and stated priorities, like street maintenance work, that are now receiving record levels of designated funding. The opportunity to execute these priorities is made possible by very strong sales tax receipts and an injection of federal resources,” Mayor Josh Moenning said.

Some parts of the budget are shown below.

Street Maintenance Contract Work $1,467,500

Benjamin Avenue Reconstruction, 1st – 13th $9,385,250

1st Street and North Fork Bridge $2,517,000

Flood Control/Levee Recertification $2,500,000

Solid Waste/Transfer Station Improvements $2,735,858

North Fork River Rehabilitation $2,708,398

Landscaping and Corridor Beautification $962,068

Parks and Recreation Planning and Expansion $946,098

Memorial Baseball Field Turf $500,000

East Benjamin Avenue Trail $465,000

To see the full budget, visit this website.

Norfolk received $2,163,587 from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and will get another $2,163,587 this fiscal year to make a total of $4,327,174.

Infrastructure development and design can take years, though, and officials remind Norfolk citizens that everything they are working towards will be an improvement to the community.