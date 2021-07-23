Norfolk’s Aquaventure to adjust park hours due to staffing issues

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – This summer, pools across the country have been dealing with a lack of staff. Norfolk’s Aquaventure Water Park is no different. The park announced changes to its hours of operation.

Aquaventure Water Park is usually open 11:30am-7pm, but the current staffing shortage means that for the rest of the season, they will be closing early at 6pm.

Katie Eischeid is a frequent visitor of Aquaventure.

“We spend a lot of time here, especially during the summer because I am a school teacher so all the time, extra time that we have we come here. The kids have a blast. We also do swimming lessons every summer here because the staff is just so amazing,” said Eischeid.

The new water parks hours of operations have Eischeid adjusting her plans.

“When we heard the news, the water park, we love coming here, so we’re going to make sure we make it here a little bit earlier before it closes so we can get our swimming time in, ” said Eischeid.

The Aquatics Manager for the City of Norfolk says Aquaventure has to close an hour and a half early and end the season on August 8. This, because school begins on August 12.

“We have a lot of kids that are leaving for school. Colleges are starting early, high schools starting early so I needed to be able to schedule 15 year old’s for a full day’s work and stay within the law that they can’t work over 8 hours in a day,” said Aquatics Manager PJ Evans.

The park is only working with 9 lifeguards to fill all the shifts.

“I sat down to do the schedule on Monday and then I tried recruiting the best I could to see if anybody would change their mind. I only had nine lifeguards of about 65 that could stay,” said Evans.

And with the extreme heat gripping Siouxland, residents say they’re thankful to have the pool at the moment.

“We live outside Norfolk so just being able to take this short little drive into town to come do something that the kids can be here literally all day long, it means a lot, just a spare activity for them to do,” said Eischeid.

The new changes to the parks hours of operations go into effect July 24.