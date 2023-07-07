MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A northeast Nebraska woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the case of providing her daughter an illegal abortion.

Friday in the Madison County Courthouse, Jessica Burgess, 42, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to tampering with human skeletal remains, false information, and abortion after at least 20 weeks gestation. Two previous charges of concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician were dismissed.

In June 2022, Jessica Burgess was accused of attempting to induce an abortion upon a 17-year-old who had been at 20 or more weeks along. She was also charged with performing the abortion without a license to do so. At the time, Nebraska law states that an abortion is not allowed 20 weeks or more after fertilization unless meeting certain exceptions.

A search warrant was executed against Jessica Burgess, her daughter Celeste Burgess, 19, and Tanner Barnhill, 21, all of Norfolk, searching electronic communication of all parties involved, believing that on April 20, Jessica Burgess gave her at-the-time 17-year-old daughter Celeste Burgess pills intended to cause a miscarriage. The teen was believed to have then prematurely given birth to the stillborn on April 22. The mother and daughter then took the body to a private property to bury it, where Barnhill helped.

The Norfolk Police Division stated that authorities were led to the location of the buried body north of Norfolk on April 29, 2022.

Celeste Burgess pleaded guilty in May 2023 to removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body as part of a plea agreement. Her sentencing is scheduled on July 20.

Barnhill was sentenced to probation as well as community service for his involvement.

Sentencing for Jessica Burgess is scheduled for the morning of September 22. No agreement has been made as to her sentencing.