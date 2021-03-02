Norfolk woman faces burglary charge in investigation of theft of power tools

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman was arrested Monday on charges related to a Norfolk burglary in early February.

Norfolk Police said on February 1, they investigated a burglary at a residence in which a leaf blower was stolen among other power tools. The suspect tried to sell the leaf blower at a local business, but the business suspected it was stolen, so they didn’t purchase it.

The person and the vehicle the suspect drove were identified by business employees, and officials learned that a friend of the suspect had a key to the victim’s home. The identified vehicle was also associated with the friend of the suspect.

The friend was identified as Jodi Hastings, 36, of Norfolk. She was interviewed about the burglary and attempted leaf blower sale on February 2.

While continuing the investigation, officers kept trying to find the other suspect.

Hastings was arrested Monday for aiding and abetting burglary. She was taken to Madison County Jail. The case is still being investigated.