Norfolk woman arrested for trying to start apartment on fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk woman is in jail after police say she tried to start an apartment on fire early Saturday.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, police were called to a disturbance at a Norfolk apartment in the 100 block of East Park Avenue Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police were told that a woman armed with a knife was trying to start the apartment on fire.

Officers arrived and found the woman, later identified as Rita Diedrich, 43, with a knife fighting with a man. They also saw smoke coming further within the apartment.

Diedrich and the man were separated. The man told police that Diedrich tried to start the apartment on fire by using the stovetop with plastic bottles and her purse as kindling. Police found the burnt items in the apartment.

Diedrich was arrested and charged with first-degree arson. She was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.