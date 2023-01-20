STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk woman was arrested for DWI at a school’s student pickup line in Stanton County, Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it was notified by an off-duty Norfolk officer Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. of a possible drunk driver in the student pickup line at Woodland Park elementary school.

Authorities spoke with the driver, identified as Tristan Clyde, 43, of Norfolk, and determined she was under the influence of alcoholic liquor. She was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

As Clyde was being booked into the county jail, she allegedly tested nearly three times the legal limit, the release stated. She was charged with driving while intoxicated (above .150% BAC.) and an open container of alcoholic liquor violation.

A family member secured the children that were being picked up at school. Clyde was released on bond.