Norfolk woman arrested for DUI, drug charges following traffic stop

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk woman was arrested early Sunday morning for driving while impaired as well as drug charges.

A Norfolk police officer made a traffic stop in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue on a vehicle that was speeding on Sunday morning at 2:12 a.m.

Officials said the driver smelled of alcohol and was identified as Jamie L. Johnston, 33, of Norfolk. She was told to do field sobriety maneuvers, which authorities determined that she was impaired.

Johnston was arrested at that time. During a search of her vehicle, officials reported finding a white powdery substance rolled up in a dollar bill in a plastic bag. The substance tested positive for cocaine, and another bill containing more cocaine was found in her clothing when she arrived at the jail.

Johnston was charged with the first offense of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and was later taken to the Madison County Jail.