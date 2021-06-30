Norfolk woman arrested for drunk driving with children in vehicle

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk woman was arrested after being pulled over for drunk driving with children in the vehicle.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, on June 26 around 10 p.m., Stanton County authorities pulled over a vehicle on U.S. Highway 275 east of Norfolk after a complaint that the driver may be intoxicated and there were children inside the vehicle.

Police identified the driver as Catina Hins, 33, of Norfolk, was found to be intoxicated two minor children under 11 were inside the vehicle.

Hins was arrested and charged for aggravated DWI – third offense and child abuse. She was booked at the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, testing three time the legal. Police said she was on probation at the time of her arrest.

The children were released to a relative.