Norfolk woman arrested for driving with BAC almost three times over legal limit

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk, Nebraska, woman was arrested for driving with a BAC nearly three times the legal limit.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a Stanton County sheriff deputy pulled over Georgianna Beaudette, 29 of Norfolk, for driving 76 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone near Woodland Park on Highway 35, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beaudette was placed under arrested on aggravated DWI- third offense (above .150% BAC) after she tested for having a BAC almost three times the legal limit. Two passengers were cited for open container, authorities said.

She is to face felony charges when she appears in court next month.

