Norfolk woman arrested for counterfeit money and drugs

A Norfolk woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after surveillance footage of her using counterfeit money led to a search warrant at her residence.

Christina L. Benson, 31, Norfolk, was arrested Thursday after Norfolk Police executed a search warrant.

Police said that between June 10 and June 16, Benson used counterfeit money at various businesses in Norfolk. The Norfolk Police used surveillance footage to identify her.

Norfolk Police executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon that led them to her arrest. During the search, they found marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, and a baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with a glass pipe.

She was arrested for three counts of first-degree forgery, three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by receiving, and possession of a controlled substance.

She was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.