NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk Police arrested a woman on New Year’s Day for assaulting someone with a wooden chair.

According to a release, officers were called to an apartment around 2 a.m. about a disturbance. Officers arrived at the scene and questioned Sherina R. Good Voice Elk, 26, of Norfolk and a man who had several scratches and swelling on his body.

Officers learned that Good Voice Elk and the man got into an argument that escalated leading to the woman hitting the man several times with a wooden chair. The victim believed that his arm was broken in addition to the swelling.

Good Voice Elk was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and booked in the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.