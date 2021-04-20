Norfolk woman arrested for assaulting man, throwing knife

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk woman was arrested last week after authorities said she assaulted a man and threw a knife at him.

The Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of South 16th Street for a disturbance between a man and woman Friday.

Officers were told that the woman had a knife and was popping the tires on the man’s vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers saw a large kitchen knife lying on the ground. They then spoke with a man and Jessica Arredondo, 27, of Norfolk. They learned there was an argument between the man and Arredondo.

The argument was about Arredondo driving while officials believed her license was suspended. The man had the car keys and refused to give them to Arredondo.

During the argument, Arredondo is accused of kicking the man several times and hitting him in the left eye. As the man was leaving, Arredondo allegedly threw the knife toward him, going past his head.

Arredondo was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and third-degree domestic assault. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.