NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk woman who was released from jail Monday was put back behind bars after she was allegedly driving around the town in a stolen truck with a missing wheel.

At around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Norfolk Police were notified of a pickup truck with a missing wheel that was driving at a high rate of speed in the area of the 1300 block of West Omaha Avenue, according to a release from the Norfolk Police Division.

While searching for the truck, officials received additional calls saying that the truck was at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue before being spotted by an officer on Koenigstein Avenue, the release said.

The release said that the driver was headed eastbound on Koenigstein Avenue while the officer was headed south on 7th Street. At this time, the truck had turned north toward the officer.

While headed north, the release said that the driver of the truck crossed into the southbound lane toward the officer. The release also said that the driver appeared to be accelerating.

The officer swerved to the right and the truck swerved back into the northbound lane. The officer then performed a traffic stop near 9th Street and Prospect Avenue, the release said.

The driver of the truck was identified as Brenda Sixtos, 34, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the officer. A field sobriety test showed signs of impairment and she blew a .193 BAC during a breathalyzer test.

Further investigation showed that the truck had been recently stolen, the release said.

Sixtos was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, enhanced third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief, and driving during revocation. Sixtos was also cited for willful reckless driving.

The release said that records from the county jail showed that Sixtos had been released from the Madison County Jail earlier that day. She was temporarily housed at the Norfolk City Jail before being taken back to the Madison County Jail.