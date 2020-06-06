Norfolk woman arrested after violating protection order, biting officer

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk woman who failed to obey her harassment protection order was arrested on Thursday after resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday the Norfolk Police were called to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Elm Avenue.

According to officials, the victim had a harassment protection order against Crystal Eberhardt, 38, of Norfolk.

Eberhardt was disturbing the peace of the victim and neighbors but left before officers arrived, according to official documents.

Police later found Eberhardt at 1201 S 13th Street and placed her under arrest for violating the protection order against her. Officials said that during her arrest she spit in the face of an officer, bit another officer, and resisted being placed into handcuffs. Police said she continued to be uncooperative during transport and booking.

Eberhardt was booked into the Norfolk City Jail for violation of a harassment protection order, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, assault on an officer by bodily fluids, and third-degree assault on an officer. Eberhardt was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.