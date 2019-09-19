Norfolk woman allegedly threw chair at stepbrother shortly after posting bond for previous arrest

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk woman was arrested twice in two days, first for driving with fake plates and resisting arrest and later for assaulting her stepbrother.

The Norfolk Police Division said they were following up with a road rage incident Tuesday around 5 p.m. They believed that Lindsay Johnson, 36, of Norfolk, was the suspect and found the suspected vehicle at her residence. While trying to question Johnson, she reportedly was uncooperative before driving off.

Officers knew the plate on the vehicle were fake from an initial investigation. They tried to make a traffic stop but Johnson allegedly continued driving until she pulled into a driveway in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street and tried to enter the house. She was stopped by an officer after a brief struggle and she was taken into custody.

Johnson was booked into the jail and charged for obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, no valid registration, fictitious plates, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson posted bond and was released at 5:55 p.m.

The police were then called around 6 p.m. to 333 West Norfolk Avenue for a report of an assault. The victim told officers he was exiting his vehicle in the parking lot with his wife and two children when he was confronted by Johnson, his stepsister. Johnson allegedly yelled profanities before picking up a chair and throwing it at him. She then spit on him and left. The victim had injuries to his leg and hand.

Johnson went to the police station on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. where she was arrested for second-degree assault. She was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.