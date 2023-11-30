SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Nebraska School Activities Association State Play Production Championships will be hosted in Norfolk again this year for the 10th consecutive year.

The championships will take place over a three-day period on December 6, 7, and 8.

In a release, Visit Norfolk said they’re anticipating the event to have a substantial impact on the community and economy.

This event is predicted to have an economic impact of over $1.3 million for the Norfolk area, according to the release.

“Over 3,000 students from across the state will participate as part of the cast and crew, with over 4,000 spectators from the region,” Activities Development Director Stephanie Bates said,

The event will take place at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk.

Class D1 and Class D2 performances will take place on December 6 with performances beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Class C1 and Class C2 performances will take place on December 7 with performances beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Class A and Class B will close out the three-day event on December 8 with performances beginning at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit the NSAA’s website.