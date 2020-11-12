Norfolk welcomes 10 new trees for Fall Planting program

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Ten trees were planted in Norfolk to replace trees that had died.

The Free Trees for Fall Planting program supplied 10 trees to the City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division for the 2020 Tree Replacement Project.

The trees were planted at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Winter Park, and along 7th and 13th Streets in order to replace dead trees. The trees that were planted included oaks, lindens, sycamore, caltapa, and a tulip tree.

According to a press release, most Nebraska community forests have been in a decline due to the challenges of extreme weather, insects, disease, and lack of diversity.

The Free Trees program grants up to 10 trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting. The program also shares awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska.

Free Trees for Fall Planting is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, and by the Nebraska Forest Service’s Landscape Scale Restoration grant-funded by the US Forrest Service.