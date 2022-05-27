NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — AquaVenture waterpark in Norfolk is opening for the season on Saturday.

Starting Saturday, AquaVenture will open daily from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., weather permitting, according to a release from the city.

The park mas multiple features, including a recreational pool, a wave pool, water slides, a water cannon, and a play station.

The park also offers swim lessons over the summer.

People can buy individual or group season passes. They can also day group passes. Daily rates for the park and more information can be found on its website.