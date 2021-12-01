After 11 years Norfolk water park finally paid off, occupation tax ends

NORFOLK (KCAU) — According to a news release from the city of Norfolk, the AquaVenture Water Park has finally been paid off, nine years ahead of schedule.

The city of Norfolk enacted an occupational tax in 2010 to fund the water park alongside improvements related to the Veteran’s Memorial and Ta-Ha-Zouka Parks after voters approved a $16.4 million dollar bond issue.

AquaVenture opened its doors in 2012 and has since been a successful addition to the city.

November 30 marked the last day businesses in Norfolk collected the city’s lodging, food and beverage occupation taxes.

Starting December 1 the tax rate for restaurants is 7%, which consists of 5.5% state sales tax and 1.5% city sales tax.

Any questions should be directed to the City of Norfolk Finance Officer Randy Gates at 402-844-2000.