NORFOLK, Iowa (KCAU) — A Norfolk Walmart had to be evacuated on Wednesday due to a gas leak.

According to the Norfolk Fire Division, a gas leak at the Walmart located at 2400 W Pasewalk Avenue was reported at around 5:14 p.m.

Before the fire units arrived, store management had the building evacuated as a safety measure.

Upon arrival, officials said that a strong gas odor was detected outside the building and was traced back to a leaking gas line within the Garden Center area of the building

Norfolk Police secured the entrances while firefighters entered with gas meters. The gas meters detected dangerously high levels of gas near the leak and had the store’s gas service shut off.

Crews spent about an hour and a half at the scene monitoring and waiting for the gas levels to clear out enough for the building to be safe, Norfolk Fire Rescue said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the leak was determined to have been caused by a gas line being damaged while stock was being moved.

Two fire apparatus, one ambulance, and 12 firefighters were on the scene. Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Region 11 Emergency Management, and Nebraska Public Power.