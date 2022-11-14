NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Veterans will be able to continue using the ForkLift bus in Norfolk resulting from a new sponsorship from a local company.

According to a release from North Fork Area Transit, the sponsorship from Norfolk Iron & Metal has made it possible for veterans to continue using ForkLift services for free.

“Norfolk Iron and Metal is proud to be a part of this important community program,” said NIM Group President Arnie Robinson, “Since last Veteran’s Day, 2,900 rides have been provided to veterans in our community. We’re grateful for the opportunity to thank our local veterans for their service and are honored to be the sponsor of the Veterans Ride Free program.”

The program includes all the routes that the ForkLift services, as well as curbside service for those who live within three-quarters of a mile from any marked stops.

“Our veterans are cherished members of our community, and we are thankful to Norfolk Iron and Metal for making it possible to provide free transit services to them,” said Executive Director of North Fork Area Transit Jeff Stewart.