NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk visitors and residents will be able to book the new charter trolley service, they may even have a chance to name it.

According to a release from the North Fork Area Transit, the new charter trolley service has been a long-time goal for partnered organizations North Fork Area Transit and Visit Norfolk Area.

Courtesy of the North Fork Area Transit – the new Norfolk Trolley. Exterior renovated by local signage company

“We are always looking for new ideas to support tourism in the Norfolk area,” said Executive Director of Visit Norfolk Area Traci Jeffrey, “We are always looking for new ideas to support tourism in the Norfolk area. The trolley is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite some time and it’s exciting to see it come to reality. It will provide a great experience for visitors and residents alike.”

The organizations are asking the public to help name the new trolley, “We’d love to have a catchy name for our trolley that is memorable and that we can make our own,” said Jeffrey.

The release stated that the trolley was recently renovated with a new exterior and wooden benches that can seat up to 30 people. The North Fork Area Transit will operate the trolley as a charter, and a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) driver will operate the trolley and handle bookings. The charter will include destinations in Madison or Pierce counties, and the base rental rate is $550 plus an additional $44 per hour for the driver.

“The trolley is a great addition to services the North Fork Area Transit provides,” said Director of the North Fork Area Transit Jeff Stewart, “It attracts a lot of interest wherever it goes and will be a unique part of many special events in the area.”

Courtesy of the North Fork Area Transit – the new Norfolk Trolley. Interior wood benches – can seat up to 30 people.

Courtesy of the North Fork Area Transit – the new Norfolk Trolley. Exterior renovated by local signage company, Love Signs.

For additional information or to submit a name idea, visit the North Fork Area Transit website. To book the trolley, call Jeff Stewart with the North Fork Area Transit office at 402-379-4595.