NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU) — The North Fork Area Transit announced a “ForkLift Bus Service” that will launch Monday with free rides.

According to a release from the North Fork Area Transit, the operation of their flexroute bus service will begin operating with two routes. Route 1 will travel between Northeast Community College and Walmart via Norfolk Avenue and Route 2 will travel between Norfolk Senior High and Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic via Pasewalk Avenue.

People will be able to use the Forklift bus service for from April 4 through April 30.

The bus will provide service to all marked stops along routes Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in 30-minute increments. The release indicated that weekend service and a third route will be added in the fall.

“We are very excited for the public to ride ForkLift and experience the benefits of using public transit to get around Norfolk,” said North Fork Area Transit General Manager Jeffrey Stewart, “We appreciate the support from the City of Norfolk, as well as our generous sponsors.”

According to the release, the Forklift bus will also be able to provide curbside service to anyone within three-quarters of a mile from any marked stops along Route 1 and Route 2. To schedule a curbside pickup, riders will need to call at least two hours in advance and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

TeleLift will continue to operate, and expanded weekend hours will allow riders to book rides seven days a week. To schedule a TeleLift curbside pickup, riders must call 24 hours in advance and must be within a 30-mile radius around Norfolk.

The release indicated that public transit is increasingly in high demand, and North Fork Area Transit provides safe, efficient, and affordable public transportation to area residents.

For more information about the North Fork Area Transit visit the website, or to schedule a ride contact the office at 402-379-4595. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.