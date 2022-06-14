NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The North Fork Area Transit announced on Monday the launch of an on-demand ride service for Norfolk residents.

According to a release from the North Fork Area Transit, a new service called ‘NiteLift’ will be offering on-demand rides with curb-to-curb pick-up and drop-off, similar to ride-sharing apps such as Uber.

NiteLift will operate in the evenings, 7 days a week. Sunday through Wednesday, rides will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Sundays through Wednesday NiteLift will operate until 12:30 a.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays until 2 a.m.

“NiteLift is a great compliment to our other daytime services – the ForkLift bus and TeleLift schedule-ahead rids, which both end service at 6:30 p.m.,” said North Fork Area Transit Executive Director Jeffery Stewart, “NiteLift is a great option for shift workers and those who need a safe ride home after enjoying some nightlife.”

The release specified that services will be available to any address within Norfolk city limits and will travel to any destination that is located within a 30-mile radius.

Trips start at $5, and rides can be booked by calling 402-379-4595. Riders who see a parked NiteLift vehicle may walk up and ask for a ride which would be based on the availability of the driver. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles will be available upon request.

More information and a service map are available at the North Fork Area Transit website.