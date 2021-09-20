Norfolk to start repairing parts of roads

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Concrete repairs may impact parts of Norfolk starting in the middle of the week.
According to a press release from the engineering division, starting in the middle of the September 20 week, areas of Norfolk will be undergoing concrete repairs.
Below is a list of areas that will be impacted. Some officials said detours might be put in place during these projects.
- Woodcrest from East Maple Ave to East Sycamore Ave
- Monroe Ave from 15th Street to 16th Street
- Taylor Ave from Market Lane to 25th Street
- Hillview Drive from College View Drive to Sheridan Drive
- Monroe Ave from 1st Street to WPC entrance
- 18th Street from Bel Air Road to Imperial Road (Summer 2022)