Norfolk to start repairing parts of roads

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Concrete repairs may impact parts of Norfolk starting in the middle of the week.

According to a press release from the engineering division, starting in the middle of the September 20 week, areas of Norfolk will be undergoing concrete repairs.

Below is a list of areas that will be impacted. Some officials said detours might be put in place during these projects.

  • Woodcrest from East Maple Ave to East Sycamore Ave
  • Monroe Ave from 15th Street to 16th Street
  • Taylor Ave from Market Lane to 25th Street
  • Hillview Drive from College View Drive to Sheridan Drive
  • Monroe Ave from 1st Street to WPC entrance
  • 18th Street from Bel Air Road to Imperial Road (Summer 2022)

