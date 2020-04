NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk has announced they are starting their annual outdoor warning siren system April 7.

The siren testing will take place every first and third Tuesday during April, May, June, July, August, and September.

The city would also like to remind people that the siren at 3501 W Benjamin Avenue (Al Dorado Hills) is out-of-service due to maintenance work, a notice will be sent out when the siren is back in service.