Norfolk to be COVID-19 vaccine trial site, participants needed

(KCAU) — Meridian Clinical Research is seeking participants for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in Norfolk and Omaha, Nebraska as well as in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

Meridian Clinical Research vaccine clinical trials are listed below.

Omaha, NE (3319 N 107th St, Omaha, NE 68134)

Norfolk, NE (1410 N 13th St, Suite 5, Norfolk, NE 68701)

Dakota Dunes, SD (330 Dakota Dunes Blvd #400, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049)

The studies will help determine the safety and efficacy of investigational vaccines intended to protect against SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19).

To be eligible, participants must:

Be adults, age 19 or older (18 or older in Dakota Dunes)

Not have a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Not be pregnant or breastfeeding

Health insurance is not needed to join, and those who participate will receive compensation.

People interested in joining a study can sign up for more information at Meridian’s website or their call center at (402) 934-7563.

Since 1999, Meridian says it has enrolled more than 42,000 patients into clinical trials and is a leading site network for vaccine trials.

In 2015, the company supported studies for the Ebola vaccine when the outbreak occurred, and conducted research for Zika virus and anthrax vaccines in the past year.

Meridian says it will remain fully-staffed and operational through the COVID-19 pandemic, and

is working to meet or exceed all federal and state safety guidelines at its sites nationwide.

Sponsors and CROs interested in leveraging Meridian’s network for vaccine trials should

email Andrew Kimball, VP of Business Development, at akimball@mcrmed.com.

For more information, visit mcrmed.com.

Latest Coronavirus Stories