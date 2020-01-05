Norfolk teen arrested after high-speed chase through two Nebraska counties

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A 19-year-old man was arrested after he led authorities on a high-speed chase through two Nebraska counties.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, a deputy noticed an SUV speeding on Highway 35, north of Woodland Park. The driver, Damon Batenhorst, 19, of Norfolk, was going 81 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.

Batenhorst sped up, reaching speeds over 105 miles per hour, and continued on Highway 35 into Wayne County. He then drove into Hoskins and turned off the SUV’s lights before stopping on a residential street.

Two teenage passengers were also cited for minor in possession.

Batenhorst was arrested and charged with speeding 105/65, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol. He was jailed in the Stanton County Jail pending the posting of a cash bond.

