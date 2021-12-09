NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk Street Division is getting ready for the snowy conditions expected on Friday.

The 2021 Snow and Ice Plan was presented to Norfolk City Council Monday night in preparation for the upcoming winter weather.

Street crews are set to plow 489 miles of streets and alleys along with 75 miles of emergency routes.

According to the release, the routes were designed so drivers would not have to travel more than six blocks to have a plowed road and so police and fire vehicles will have clear access within three blocks of any home in Norfolk.

Two to three inches of snow is expected according to the weather model.

“You know, it’ll be the first time the trucks have hit the road for the season, so if everything is going to be working, you know, no breakdowns, things like that. That’s always a concern anytime, but it’s more of a concern on your first trip out where you haven’t, you know, been out using them at all,” said Will Elwell, City of Norfolk Street Manager.

During a Snow Emergency, all Norfolk residents will need to park on the even-numbered side of the streets to allow crews to clear out more snow. Residents are not allowed to park on streets that are designated as emergency snow routes.

When large amounts of snow is in the forecast, the Street Division will operate with enhanced snow removal operations. An “A” shift will operate from 2 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and a “B” shift will operate from 3:30 p.m. to

2 a.m. with eight additional plow operators.

All snow emergency routes are listed below.

Street From To Alaska Avenue Riverside Boulevard U.S. Highway 81 Bluff Avenue Pasewalk Avenue Chestnut Street Boxelder Street (north) Norfolk Avenue End of Boxelder Street Chestnut Street Omaha Avenue Bluff Avenue Elm Avenue 1st Street 4th Street Georgia Avenue Riverside Boulevard 13th Street Klug Avenue 1st Street Boxelder Street Maple Avenue Victory Road East city limits Pasewalk Avenue (east) 1st Street Bluff Avenue Prospect Avenue 4th Street 27th Street Queen City Boulevard Prospect Avenue Benjamin Avenue Taylor Avenue 25th Street Pasewalk Avenue 7th Street Omaha Avenue Prospect Avenue 9th Street Michigan Avenue Omaha Avenue 18th Street Benjamin Avenue Phillip Avenue 20th Street Pasewalk Avenue Vicki Lane 24th Street Norfolk Avenue Taylor Avenue 27th Street Norfolk Avenue Prospect Avenue

Residents can call the City Snow Number at (402) 844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not and can sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts by clicking here or by texting “norfolkalerts” to the number 74121, to receive all emergency text alerts from the City of Norfolk.