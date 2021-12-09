NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk Street Division is getting ready for the snowy conditions expected on Friday.

The 2021 Snow and Ice Plan was presented to Norfolk City Council Monday night in preparation for the upcoming winter weather.

Street crews are set to plow 489 miles of streets and alleys along with 75 miles of emergency routes.

According to the release, the routes were designed so drivers would not have to travel more than six blocks to have a plowed road and so police and fire vehicles will have clear access within three blocks of any home in Norfolk.

Two to three inches of snow is expected according to the weather model.

“You know, it’ll be the first time the trucks have hit the road for the season, so if everything is going to be working, you know, no breakdowns, things like that. That’s always a concern anytime, but it’s more of a concern on your first trip out where you haven’t, you know, been out using them at all,” said Will Elwell, City of Norfolk Street Manager.

During a Snow Emergency, all Norfolk residents will need to park on the even-numbered side of the streets to allow crews to clear out more snow. Residents are not allowed to park on streets that are designated as emergency snow routes.

When large amounts of snow is in the forecast, the Street Division will operate with enhanced snow removal operations. An “A” shift will operate from 2 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and a “B” shift will operate from 3:30 p.m. to
2 a.m. with eight additional plow operators.

All snow emergency routes are listed below.

StreetFromTo
Alaska AvenueRiverside BoulevardU.S. Highway 81
Bluff AvenuePasewalk AvenueChestnut Street
Boxelder Street (north)Norfolk AvenueEnd of Boxelder Street
Chestnut StreetOmaha AvenueBluff Avenue
Elm Avenue1st Street4th Street
Georgia AvenueRiverside Boulevard13th Street
Klug Avenue1st StreetBoxelder Street
Maple AvenueVictory RoadEast city limits
Pasewalk Avenue (east)1st StreetBluff Avenue
Prospect Avenue4th Street27th Street
Queen City BoulevardProspect AvenueBenjamin Avenue
Taylor Avenue25th StreetPasewalk Avenue
7th StreetOmaha AvenueProspect Avenue
9th StreetMichigan AvenueOmaha Avenue
18th StreetBenjamin AvenuePhillip Avenue
20th StreetPasewalk AvenueVicki Lane
24th StreetNorfolk AvenueTaylor Avenue
27th StreetNorfolk AvenueProspect Avenue

Residents can call the City Snow Number at (402) 844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not and can sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts by clicking here or by texting “norfolkalerts” to the number 74121, to receive all emergency text alerts from the City of Norfolk.