NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A skate park in Norfolk will be receiving an addon thanks to a donation from a late member of the community.

Lee. W. DeKaraske donated $114,201.82 to make the construction of a pump track at the skate park possible, the City of Norfolk said in a release. The pump track was requested by DeKarske.

“On behalf of the City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Parks and Recreation Department, I would like to thank Lee DeKarske for his generous donation towards a pump track at our skate park,” said Nathan Powell, Norfolk Parks and Recreation Director. “A pump track is a circular loop with hills and berms. There is no need to pedal or push in a pump track if ridden correctly. They’re great for bicycles, skateboards, inline skates, wheelchairs, and scooters. This gift is very much appreciated and will help provide new opportunities for all.”

“We are very grateful to Mr. DeKarske for his generous gift. As our parks and recreation facilities grow and improve, it’s exciting and gratifying to see community members want to contribute to that growth by dedicating their own resources to it. These are legacy gifts that will benefit generations of Norfolkans to come,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.

The City of Norfolk is currently planning construction to begin in the spring of 2023.

DeKarske was the owner of Lee’s Jewelry in Norfolk for more than 40 years, and according to the city, was an active member of the community, participating in many social activities and was also a member of the Shriners.