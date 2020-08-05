Norfolk shooting offender faces additional charge

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norfolk man facing several charges for the July shooting death of Haily Christensen is now facing an additional charge.
Deshawn Gleaton, 28, is now facing witness tampering charges, according to new court documents.
Gleaton is already charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The charges are in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Christiansen, whom Gleaton had a history of domestic abuse against.
Gleaton is being held in Madison County Jail without bond.
