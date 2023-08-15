NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved a new policy requiring student-athletes to compete on the team for their sex at birth and not their gender identity.

On Sunday, the Norfolk public school board voted 5 to 1 to pass board policy 5301. The policy requires the athletes from 6th grade to senior year to compete on sports teams parallel to their sex at birth and not by their gender identity.

The school board debated the policy for over two hours and dozens of people voiced their opinion about the policy change. this is the second and final reading of the policy.

The policy was approved on the first hearing earlier last month.

“There are teachers, counselors, principals, and staff who care very deeply about you,” said Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson, “If you are struggling with this decision or bullying or any other issues please reach out to them for help