Norfolk reveals new skate park

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – After five years of meetings and fundraising, a new and improved skate park is up and running. To celebrate the milestone, the City of Norfolk held a ribbon-cutting event for the new Miracle Skatepark.

“I spend more time here than anywhere else in my entire life,” said Jacob Wagner, an avid skateboarder.

Wagner has watched the Miracle Skatepark transform from the ground up.

“My son and I were here the night before they tore it out, and so that was pretty hard for us to wake up the next day and see that it was gone, but at least it was a bittersweet moment because we were getting something better,” said Wagner.

The half-million-dollar project made possible through fundraising, a community development block grant, and tourism development funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“It’s been a long, windy road to pull together all the resources to do it, but again, it’s been collaboration, partnership, persistence, and citizen engagement, and we’ve created something that the community can really be proud of,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

The design process starting in 2019, and construction was underway less than a year later on the 13,000 sq. ft. skate park. It has all new features for riders of all ages and abilities.

“We have two street sections with all the ledges and stairs and the kind of things you would simulate what you would see on the street. So, it’s ADA accessible. So, we’re hoping that we can get the kids that are wheelchair-bound down here roll them around and get them to be a part of the skateboarding community,” said Anthony Thompson, of the Norfolk nonprofit group Good Life Action Sports.

The park helps kids like Travis McHenery reach new heights.

“We have more opportunities in Norfolk now because of how big and nice this skate park is. I’m definitely going to get way better here, and if I do get good enough, I may get a sponsor,” said McHenery.

“A lot of opportunities at a place like this, and it’s just going to grow and grow and grow,” said Wagner.

Norfolk Mayor Moenning said the city has big goals for the park. They plan to host large scale events for riders and invite people from around the U.S. to come to Norfolk.