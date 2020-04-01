Norfolk responds to community spread cases of coronavirus in area

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) –There’s growing concern for many in Norfolk, Nebraska. Madison County has 5 cases of COVID-19 but health officials there say two of those cases are community spread. That’s leading to some big changes for local businesses and even law enforcement.

“We are asking the citizens and the businesses to comply with those orders so we don’t have to get calls and have to come there and give somebody bad news or issue citations for behaviors that they shouldn’t be doing,” said Miller.

Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said they’re taking extra precautions after it was announced that there’s community spread of the virus in Norfolk, dispatchers are screening calls for illnesses and are trying to take non-emergency calls in safer locations.

“We want to avoid officers going into people’s homes right now and getting too much close contact. Of course, there come times where people have to get arrested and we have to make close contact,” said Miller.

Miller said that throughout this pandemic, his police department will be doing the best they can to protect and serve the many businesses in their community, businesses like Black Cow Fat Pig which is only open for delivery and take out.

“Big bummer but we understand that it’s all about the safety of our people the public and all of our guests,” said Behrens.

Black Cow Fat Pig owner Amber Behrens said she is keeping all her employees on staff deep cleaning their resturant and even taking this time to spruce up certain areas. She said the local community has continued to order food and being able to sell wine and cocktails helps.

“With flooding last year we really saw our community pull together, so this is kind of an extension of that everybody is looking out for one another. Everyone is supporting each other. We have received some really sweet notes from regulars saying they can’t wait to get back hope we are all doing well if we need help with something let us know,” said Behrens.