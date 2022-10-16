Norfolk, Neb. (KCAU) – Residents were able to assist officers in locating a subject who was allegedly involved in a robbery.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, officers were called to a business on the 100 block of Norfolk Avenue at 10:13 a.m. on Monday for a robbery.

The victim stated that the suspect, later identified as Robert Edwards, 54, of Norfolk, allegedly took money out of the cash register and when he tried to leave the victim allegedly tried to get the money back resulting in a struggle with Edwards. The victim was able to get some of the money back before the struggle ended and Edwards fled.

Police were given a description of Edwards and the victim pointed officials in the direction he went.

According to the release, officers contacted some residents in the area to provide the description. While investigating a lead, a citizen came forward to inform officers that they might know Edwards and where he could be found.

Officers were able to find Edwards and connect him to the robbery through physical evidence and Edwards’ own statements.

Edwards was arrested for robbery and taken to the Norfolk city jail, and he was later transported to the Madison County jail.