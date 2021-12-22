NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk has updated protocol when it comes to their outdoor warning sirens.

After the recent weather, the City of Norfolk announced three criteria for activation for when sirens are sounded in Madison County and Norfolk.

Outdoor sirens are used to warn residents who are outside that they need to go inside, as people inside homes should have radios, cell phones, or televisions to warn them of weather conditions.

The three reasons Madison County sirens will sound are listed below:

Tornado warning or sighting of rotating funnel cloud

Straight line winds in excess of 70 mph

Hail of 2 inches diameter or bigger

Anyone with questions can call 402-844-2050.