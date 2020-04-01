Norfolk receives EAB recovery grant, to distribute free trees

NORFOLK, Neb, (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk was recently awarded a Nebraska EAB (emerald ash borer) Recovery Grant to promote proactive tree recovery efforts with the impending effects of the EAB.

The grant comes from a collaborative program of the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation to promote the recovery efforts.

The emerald ash borer has killed tens of millions of ash trees in forests, waterways, and communities.

Nebraska EAB Recovery is a new granting program that was launched to help communities across Nebraska to prepare for EAB.

With the grant, the city is able to provide 250 free trees to people interested in helping diversity the tree population before the ash trees in our community are affected by EAB.

There are 13 different varieties of trees being distrobuted.

Butternut

Northern Catalpa

Pecan

Thornless Honeylocust

American Sycamore

White Oak

Shingle Oak

Bur Oak

Chestnut Oak

Red Oak

Littleleaf Linden

Silver Linden

Princeton American Elm

If you would like to learn more about the size, shape, growth rate, and special attributes of each tree, click here.

Once the trees are grown, the different varietys selected for distribution will be similar in size to the ash tree, with the goal of strengthening and retaining the tree canopy of both public and private trees.

At the time of pick up, which is scheduled between April 25 through April 30, the trees will range in size from one to three gallon containers, and are coming from Great Plains Nursery located in Weston, Nebraska.

The distribution will take place at Johansen Greenhouse, located two miles west of Divots, 55063 US-275 Norfolk, Nebraska, starting on April 25 and ending on April 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in a free tree from this program, applications are available here and need to be submitted by Wednesday, April 22.

Send applications by mail to the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board, 309 N. 5th Street, Norfolk, Nebraska, 68701, or by email to Shelia Schukei at sschukei@norfolkne.gov.

The tree distribution will help kick off the city’s newest initiative, “2020 in 2020” which invites everyone to plant one tree in the hopes of planting 2,020 trees throughout the year.

“Through proactive recovery efforts, like th eNebraska EAB Recovery Program, we have the opportunity to create a more diverse population of trees in our community, helping retain the tree canopy as EAB diminishes the ash tree population,” Stan Saab, Norfolk tree advisory board chairman said.

The City of Norfolk is a proud partner of the Arbor Day Foundation and the free tree distribution is made possible by the partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Peter Kiewit Foundation.

