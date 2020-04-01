Norfolk receives EAB recovery grant, to distribute free trees

NORFOLK, Neb, (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk was recently awarded a Nebraska EAB (emerald ash borer) Recovery Grant to promote proactive tree recovery efforts with the impending effects of the EAB.
The grant comes from a collaborative program of the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation to promote the recovery efforts.
The emerald ash borer has killed tens of millions of ash trees in forests, waterways, and communities.
Nebraska EAB Recovery is a new granting program that was launched to help communities across Nebraska to prepare for EAB.
With the grant, the city is able to provide 250 free trees to people interested in helping diversity the tree population before the ash trees in our community are affected by EAB.
There are 13 different varieties of trees being distrobuted.
- Butternut
- Northern Catalpa
- Pecan
- Thornless Honeylocust
- American Sycamore
- White Oak
- Shingle Oak
- Bur Oak
- Chestnut Oak
- Red Oak
- Littleleaf Linden
- Silver Linden
- Princeton American Elm
If you would like to learn more about the size, shape, growth rate, and special attributes of each tree, click here.
Once the trees are grown, the different varietys selected for distribution will be similar in size to the ash tree, with the goal of strengthening and retaining the tree canopy of both public and private trees.
At the time of pick up, which is scheduled between April 25 through April 30, the trees will range in size from one to three gallon containers, and are coming from Great Plains Nursery located in Weston, Nebraska.
The distribution will take place at Johansen Greenhouse, located two miles west of Divots, 55063 US-275 Norfolk, Nebraska, starting on April 25 and ending on April 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
If you are interested in a free tree from this program, applications are available here and need to be submitted by Wednesday, April 22.
Send applications by mail to the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board, 309 N. 5th Street, Norfolk, Nebraska, 68701, or by email to Shelia Schukei at sschukei@norfolkne.gov.
The tree distribution will help kick off the city’s newest initiative, “2020 in 2020” which invites everyone to plant one tree in the hopes of planting 2,020 trees throughout the year.
“Through proactive recovery efforts, like th eNebraska EAB Recovery Program, we have the opportunity to create a more diverse population of trees in our community, helping retain the tree canopy as EAB diminishes the ash tree population,” Stan Saab, Norfolk tree advisory board chairman said.
The City of Norfolk is a proud partner of the Arbor Day Foundation and the free tree distribution is made possible by the partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Peter Kiewit Foundation.
Latest Stories
- Nebraska hunters, recreationists given health guidelines amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Norfolk Police take additional measures against COVID-19 after community spread confirmed
- Health officials announce 52 additional cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in Iowa
- Norfolk receives EAB recovery grant, to distribute free trees
- Woodbury County supervisors consider additional operational changes for courthouse