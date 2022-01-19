NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The city of Norfolk received half a million dollars for a project to revitalize Johnson Park.

Restoration of the park would include putting in an amphitheater with a permanent stage and grass seating for about 400 people. The venue would be used for live performance arts, concerts, plays, ceremonies, and other events. The space would also allow for people to gather and promote other public events through improved access to trails and pathways.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the park has a long history and thanked the Peter Kiewit Foundation for donating the money.

“Established by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s, it was once a beautiful, regional attraction whose landscape tied indirectly to the North Fork riverfront,” Moenning said. “Our plans for improvements hearken back to that history, reconnecting the park to the waterfront and creating green space that is welcoming and attractive. This very generous grant award from the Peter Kiewit Foundation will help turn those plans into reality.”

In addition, the revitalization would provide accessible restrooms and improvements to playground equipment along with a summer water feature/winter ice skating rink.

The Peter Kiewit Foundation’s Executive Director Wendy Boyer said they are proud to support the Johnson Park Revitalization Project.

“Johnson Park is an important community asset that contributes to the quality of life for area residents and serves as a catalyst for further development in the region,” Boyer said. “The Peter Kiewit Foundation is proud to support the restoration of Johnson Park and its connection to other strategic initiatives within Norfolk aimed at revitalizing the downtown and building a community that is conducive to recruiting and retaining workforce. We have been impressed with the level of collaboration among various leaders and organizations to help this vision become a reality.”

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative assisted City staff with the application preparation.