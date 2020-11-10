Norfolk Public Schools to offer remote learning option during second semester of 2020-21 school year

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) have approved a K-12 remote learning option for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

This decision was made based on discussion and a board vote related to the recommendations of the Return To School Planning Committee.

A remote learning subcommittee was made in response to a survey sent out in the fall, which asked how families felt about remote learning, and 308 families expressed interest in remote learning.

In response to this, the subcommittee interacted with other school districts that offered remote learning in their first semester. They also looked into the potential remote learning options for NPS.

The subcommittee recommended three remote learning suggestions:

1. Preschool has no remote learning options offered.

2. Elementary/Middle school would use a program called Acellus to learn.

3. Junior High/High school would use a program called Edgenuity to learn.

They also recommended hiring additional teachers to support the remote learning program.

Erik Wilson, Director of Student Services and a member of the remote learning subcommittee, recommended the need for a contract that would outline expectations of remote learning.

The Remote Learning Contract would require signatures from students and parents/guardians after they read the agreement. The contract would communicate the students and families’ expectations regarding attendance, communication, work completion, work pacing, and commitment.

The contract also said students that learn remotely cannot participate or attend school-sponsored athletics or activities during the second semester.

The committee recommended that remote learning should be offered at the start of the second semester.

Contracts will be made available for student families to sign up for the remote learning program on their website starting November 10 at 12 p.m. The reception desk at the NPS Central Administration Building also has these contracts and can be visited during regular business hours.

The deadline for contract submission is November 23 at 4 p.m. No late contracts will be accepted after this date and time.

On January 5, 2021, remote learning will begin for students that are enrolled.

The members of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve these recommendations for implementation for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Read more on the NPS website.

Latest Stories