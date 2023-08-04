LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland school administrator is accused of falsifying documents so the school could receive more than $5,000 in reimbursement from a federal grant.

The Nebraska Auditor’s Office said in a Thursday release that it investigated allegations that Norfolk Public School District’s Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson falsified documents from a federal grant program.

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) runs many federal grant programs, including a subgrant in the “Individuals with Disabilities Education Act” (IDEA) School districts can be reimbursed through the grants programs.

The release stated that the school district asked for more than $5,000 of reimbursement expenses earlier in the year under the “Planning Regional Team” subgrant under the IDEA. The NDE rejected the reimbursement request due to being submitted six months late.

An employee reached out to NDE to see if there was a way for the school district to receive the reimbursement but were told that the request was too far overdue.

Robinson then called the NDE to explain the “original reimbursement documentation had been sent in error” and that he was going to send in the correct paperwork, the release stated. He then submitted “new” documentation, which was also denied. Robinson allegedly altered information in the request, changing dates in a presumed attempt to be processed for the next grant period.

Auditor Mike Foley’s office requested relevant information but received the original submission.

The release added that Robinson tried to “obscure how the expenses at issue were approved by the Norfolk Board of Education, the means of making those expenditures (credit card or check), and their actual purchase dates.”

Foley said that the documents were falsified and criminal, calling it “particularly disgusting.”

“It is so important for public officials to remember that their actions reflect upon not only themselves but also the entities that they represent,” Foley said. “Such cognizance is all the more essential when the reputations of our schools are at stake – the very institutions responsible for setting an example for our youth and teaching them to be responsible, trustworthy citizens.”

The auditor’s full report can be found below.

Foley said that he is forwarding the evidence gathered during his investigation to the authorities for review.

The Norfolk Public School District said that after learning of the allegations, they started an internal investigation. Robinson was also placed on administrative leave. Since then, Robinson submitted his resignation effective August 15.

NPS Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said that the school district is taking Foley’s recommendations seriously. They are also reviewing their procedure and looking to add “safeguards to protect the district and our taxpayers’ money.”

While an investigation by the district is ongoing, they don’t think that the district’s financial status hasn’t been harmed.

“I would like to assure our community that Norfolk Public Schools will not let this impact our amazing staff and the wonderful students we serve,” said Thompson. We remain committed to ensuring that every child is provided with outstanding educational opportunities that prepare them to meet their goals for the future.”