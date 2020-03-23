Norfolk Public Schools announce buildings to remain closed for rest of school year

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Public Schools announced that the school buildings will be closed through the end of the school year.

The school district said the home-based learning opportunities that began on Wednesday will continue until May 21.

Officials said the Grab N Go meals will still continue throughout the time period.

They also mention that all of the school athletics, activities, and events that were planned for the rest of the school year are also canceled.

“Even though our buildings are closed to students and families, our teachers and school administrators will continue to work hard to provide the best learning environment possible for all students, and we are eager to work with you via phone or email to ensure that happens,” said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Thompson wants to remind people that the reason why schools are closed is to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

