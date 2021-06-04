Norfolk public safety director leaves position with city after 31 years

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Shane Weidner recently announced his decision to leave his post as the Norfolk public safety director, a city he worked for, for 31 years.

“When a career comes along that you get to surround yourself with that are like family to you, is a true blessing,” Weidner said.

Weidner has worked for Norfolk for most of his life. During that time, he’s been promoted a handful of times. Holding positions ranging from fire chief, to city administrator, to public safety director; a title he held now since 2017.

“By the grace of God, I guess I was put in positions to help the city through some pretty major events,” Weidner said.

He said the ones that stick out in his mind, are the South Dakota floods and a propane fire, that lead him to have to make the hardest decision in his career.

“We got called down there, we had to make a decision on what to do, we evacuated about a third of the town,” Weidner said.

Through it all, he says the relationships he’s formed has been one of the highlights of the job.

“Truly the most rewarding moments for the city of Norfolk, is just working for the city of Norfolk and the people you’re surrounded by, serving the citizens and getting to work with some of the finest people in the world in my opinion,” Weidner said.



Now, Weidner plans to work in the private sector, for Nucor Steel, Nebraska, officially starting on June 15.